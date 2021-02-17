TEN YEARS AFTER Wants To Hear You Play Guitar; You Can Win A One-On-One Call With The Entire Band

Ten Years After are best known for their Platinum selling album A Space In Time, which featured the Top 40 hit "I'd Love To Change The World", and their prodigious performance appearance at the Woodstock Festival in upstate New York, August 1969. Their rendition of "I'm Going Home" was featured in both the subsequent film and soundtrack album and catapulted them to star status.

To celebrate the release of their A Sting in the Tale - Deluxe Edition, the band wants to hear you play to the opening track “Land Of The Vandals”. Guitarist/vocalist Marcus Bonfanti walks you through the track as he recorded it, and then it’s up to you to put your spin on it and actually play along with Ric Lee, Chick Churchill and Colin Hodgkinson. The band will personally pick the one they like best and then invite you to a one on one Zoom call where you can spend time chatting with the band. Additional runners up will pick up some cool merch, so pick up your guitar and head over to Deko Entertainment to download the track and get started.

View video below.

If that’s not enough, the band is also including access to the first 100 people that pick up the Ten Years After “A Sting in the Tale – Bundle” to a Town Hall Zoom meeting where the band will take questions and give you an insight into their amazing 50 year career including founding members Ric Lee and Chick Churchill’s looking back on their historic Woodstock performance.

Don’t miss this amazing opportunity, visit dekoentertainment.com to get all the contest info and details.

The band is really excited to be able to connect with their fans during this time when they cannot get out and tour, as Ric Lee states: “In spite of the current lockdown situation due to the Covid 19 pandemic and primarily being a touring band playing ‘live’ to our fans we have a lot happening in 2021. Through this contest and other planned future events we’ll be able to hook up with our incredibly loyal and dedicated fanbase throughout the world through the facilities of Zoom and other platforms. Looking forward to meeting the lucky winners in the very near future. Keep rockin’, all the best from Marcus Bonfanti, Chick Churchill, Colin Hodgkinson and me."

There are limited edition bundles for A Sting In The Tail - Deluxe Edition (while supplies last), which can be ordered here.

Product Includes:

- One (1) Ten Years After - A Sting In The Tale (Deluxe Edition) CD

- One (1) Ten Years After Tee

- One (1) Ten Years After Tote Bag

- One (1) Ten Years After Autographed Photo

A Sting In The Tale (Deluxe Edition) tracklisting:

"Land Of The Vandals"

"Iron Horse"

"Miss Constable"

"Up In Smoke"

"Retired Hurt"

"Suranne Suranne"

"Stoned Alone"

"Two Lost Souls"

"Diamond Girl"

"Last Night Of The Bottle"

"Guitar Hero"

"Silverspoon Lady"

"Land Of The Vandals" (live)

"Last Night Of The Bottle" (live)

"Silverspoon Lady" (live)

"I’d Love To Change The World" (live)

"Suranne Suranne" video: