TESLA Announces Return To The Stage With The “Let's Get Real!” Tour 2021

After an 18-month hiatus that the world has taken from live concerts due to the Covid-19 lockdown, America’s multi-platinum rock band, Tesla, is announcing their return to performing live concerts with the “Let's Get Real!” tour - kicking off August 5th in Grants Pass, Oregon. The tour will include shows with legendary artists Styx, Kid Rock, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, and will continue until November 2021 - hitting the continental US and Mexico.

Frank Hannon: “We are so excited and anxious to get back to performing ‘real’ live concerts again. There’s nothing like the energy of being in the same spontaneous moment with an audience of people. Tesla has always taken pride in being a high energy live band relying on performances without any backing tracks or pre-recorded help. We are planning some surprises for our fans on this upcoming tour by playing some deeper Tesla cuts as well as a fresh brand new song we just wrote. Of course we will play the hits as well, but introducing a fresh new track on this return is something we are very excited about!”

Tickets and special VIP Soundcheck packages are on sale now at TeslaTheBand.com.

Tour dates (more dates to be added):

August

5 - Grants Pass, OR - Josephine County Fairgrounds

6 - Grand Ronde, OR - Spirit Mountain Casino

9 - Sturgis, SD - Full Throttle Saloon

11 - Harris, MI - Island Resort & Casino

12 - Harris, MI - Island Resort & Casino

14 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino & Hotel: Back Waters Stage

15 - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort - Mt Pleasant, MI (with Kid Rock)

18 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fair (with Styx)

20 - Island Lake, IL - Bands in the Sand at 3D Sideouts

21 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

24 - Anderson, IN - Paramount Theatre

25 - Wabash, IN - Honeywell Center

27 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)

September

16 - Roanoke, VA - Dr Pepper Park

17 - Ocean City, MD - O.C. Bike Fest

19 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

21 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

23 - Mansfield,MA - Xfinity Center (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)

27 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)

October

1 - Irvine, CA - Fivepoint Amphitheatre (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)

16 - Pigeon Forge, TN - Monsters on the Mountain Festival

25 - 30 -Quintana Roo MX - The Sands 2021 at Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort

November

5 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson Boling Arena (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)

6 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)

9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

13 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)

14 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

19 - Bossier City, LA - Century Link Center (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)

20 - Tupelo, MS - BancorpSouth Arena (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)