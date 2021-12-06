TESTAMENT, EXODUS, PARADISE LOST, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, PALLBEARER And More Added To Lineup For Summer Breeze Open Air 2022

Summer Breeze Open Air 2022 will take place August 17 - 20, 2022 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany. Organizers have issued the following update:

"Today we are happy to present yet another round of new bands for the 2022 edition of Summer Breeze Open Air. The "Nuclear Blast Label Night" and the "Riot Of The Underground" are well known points in our programme and fans are hopefully happy with the bands that are a part of it. Including the band announcement of December 1, we are now counting 98 of the over 130 acts planned for 2022."

Included in the new announcement are...

Nuclear Blast Label Night:

Testament

Paradise Lost

Exodus

Fleshgod Apocalypse

Pallbearer

Riot Of The Underground:

Nyrst

Our Promise

Paleface

Siamese

Spasm

Svalbard

Urne

Complete details and tickets available here.