TESTAMENT Guitarist ERIC PETERSON's Signature Pro Tone Overdrive Pedal Available For Pre-Order; Trailer Streaming

Below is a video trailer for Testament guitarist Eric Peterson's new signature Overdrive pedal from Pro Tone.

The Eric Peterson Signature Overdrive pedal continues Pro Tone’s dominance in the designed-for-metal pedal world. Award winning metal tone guru Dennis Mollan refined the Dead Horse Overdrive to fit Eric’s needs and delivers a must-have overdrive pedal for fans of the Bay Area metal scene. The result is a dynamic and touch sensitive overdrive pedal you won’t want to turn off.

Unrelenting tone coupled with bullet proof construction- the Eric Peterson Signature Overdrive pedal is design to last while sounding killer every time you stomp it.

For information on Peterson's signature pedal and to pre-order go to this location. Shipping begins October 15th, 2021.