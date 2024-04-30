TESTAMENT & KREATOR Announce Their Co-Headlining "Klash Of The Titans North America 2024" Tour With Special Guests POSSESSED

This fall, the "Klash of the Titans" makes its triumphant return to North America! Fans will enjoy an epic night of metal with thrash royalty Testament and Kreator co-headlining the run. The 33-date trek will kick off on September 12 in Reno making its way across the US and will include seven Canadian dates before concluding in San Francisco on October 27. Joining the night are special guests Bay Area death metal pioneers and labelmates, Possessed.

Testament states: “Get ready North America. We are looking forward to a co-headline tour with our thrash master friends Kreator. This is gonna be a madhouse of a show with our Bay Area homies Possessed opening the show so get there early. Testament will be performing an old-school set celebrating the re-release of The Legacy & The New Order."

Kreator comments: "We’re very proud to bring a second edition of the Klash Of The Titans to North America! This time with the Bay area beasts, Testament and one of my favorite bands in the world, Possessed. From start to finish, this is metal madness and we can’t wait to deliver our biggest shows to date over there!"

With each band titans of their sub-genre, this tour will be action-packed from start to finish. Don't miss your chance to witness this epic lineup. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, May 3 at 10 AM, local time. Purchase the tickets at testamentlegions.com, and kreator-terrorzone.de.

Dates:

September

12 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

13 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Centre

16 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

17 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

18 - Vancouver, BC Canada - Vogue

20 - Calgary, AB Canada - MacEwan Hall

21 - Enoch, AB Canada - River Cree Casino

22 - Saskatoon, SK Canada - Coors Event Centre

24 - Winnipeg, MB Canada - Burton Cummings Theatre

26 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live

28 - Huber Heights, Oh - Rose Music Center

29 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

October

1 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

3 - Toronto, ON Canada - History

4 - Montreal, QC Canada - MTelus

5 - New Haven, CT - College Street

6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

8 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theatre

11 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino

12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

13 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

15 - Orlando, FL. - Hard Rock Live

16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)

19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec

20 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

23 - Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center

24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

Testament, formed in 1983 in California, is renowned for their influential contributions to the thrash metal scene. With a career spanning over three decades, Testament continues to deliver powerful and compelling music that resonates with fans worldwide.

Kreator is a German thrash metal band formed in Essen in 1982. With a career spanning several decades, the band has consistently pushed the boundaries of the genre, earning them a dedicated global fanbase.

Possessed heralded as the first official death metal band was formed in 1982 and established the face of the genre permanently. There was a time in which genuine power was felt erupting from the sonic landscape that is now referred to as “old school” death metal. As with most newly developed forms of art, at its genesis, it was filled with fresh and vibrant energy and was virtually unsaturated by musicians.

(Testament photo - Stephanie Cabral)