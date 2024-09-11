TESTAMENT Unleashes "Brazen", The Coffee Beast Metalheads Everywhere Have Been Drooling For

"Testament has had such a massive impact on metal, that in working with the guys, we really wanted to humbly pay tribute to that legacy through a monumental coffee concept for the metal community. We’ve always wanted to explore the origins of coffee and bring these legends to life through a Testament-telling of the tale. ‘Brazen’ incorporates elements & existential ideologies spanning the course of Testament’s legendary career & blends it all into one strike of the fang. All we know is this coffee is only for the most Brazen of souls!" - Concept Cafes

Are you "Brazen" enough to slurp the sacrifice and be illuminated in the enlightenment?!

Testament’s official "Brazen" coffee explores the true origins of coffee from ancient temple rituals to the fabled lore of venomous miracle elixirs. "Brazen" is a divine dark roast, sinisterly smooth and brazenly-bodied, the purest form of specialty coffee, tediously roasted to perfection. "Brazen" makes a diabolical drip, an evil espresso and callous cold brew.

Testament shares "These custom signature collectible (12oz) tins will ONLY be available on tour as we raise Cain and reign supreme in the coffee game with ‘Brazen’. We want the fans to also help us choose the path, so we are bringing (2) different versions of ‘Brazen’ on tour so you can tell us on the socials which one is the chosen sacrificial lamb, so share on the socials and give us your feedback."

Testament’s official "Brazen" coffee was roasted especially fresh right before the kick-off of the Klash Of The Titans North American 2024 Tour to maximize the most "Brazen" coffee experience ever!

Tour dates:

September

12 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

13 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Centre

16 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

17 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

18 - Vancouver, BC Canada - Vogue

20 - Calgary, AB Canada - MacEwan Hall

21 - Enoch, AB Canada - River Cree Casino

22 - Saskatoon, SK Canada - Coors Event Centre

24 - Winnipeg, MB Canada - Burton Cummings Theatre

26 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live

27 - Chicago, IL - Radius

28 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

29 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

October

1 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

3 - Toronto, ON Canada - History

4 - Montreal, QC Canada - MTelus

5 - New Haven, CT - College Street

6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

8 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theatre

11 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino

12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

13 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

15 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)

19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec

20 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

23 - Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center

24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

(Brazen artwork designed by Marina Tsareva/ Head Artist & Design @ Concept Cafes)