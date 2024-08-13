TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION Announce October Release For Gunsmoke Album; Title Track Music Video Posted

Texas rockers, Texas Hippie Coalition, are set to release their new album, Gunsmoke, via MNRK Heavy on October 4.

This time, Big Dad Ritch and his crew wholeheartedly embrace their country and Southern rock stylings as well as a lifelong passion for westerns. This comes through loud and clear on the first single and title track, "Gunsmoke". Rustic acoustic guitar crawls through a stomping beat punctuated by waves of groaning distortion. It climaxes on a chantable chorus, “I sell weed and liquor to the city slickers. I can get you there quicker, and like a gun…I smoke.”

Watch the "Gunsmoke" video below:

With drinks poured, fists raised, and smiles wide, Texas Hippie Coalition (THC) always know how to have a good time. A collective of tried-and-true rabble-rousers and dyed-in-the-wool storytellers, the Texas quintet - Big Dad Ritch [vocals], Cord Pool [guitar], Nevada Romo [guitar], Rado Romo [bass], and Joey Mandigo [drums] - spike ass-whopping hard rock with a kick of country swagger and a whole lot of Texas grit and gusto.



Gathering tens of millions of streams, logging thousands of miles on the road, and energizing countless fans, they deliver ten anthems tailor-made to simmer and scorch on Gunsmoke. “In terms of the lyrics, the vibe, and where THC come from, we definitely went home on this album,” says Ritch. “It represents the wild west Texas-Oklahoma area. You’ve got a little red dirt country spilling over into the storytelling and metal. It’s a return to the dirt where we came from.”

Tour dates:

August

17 - Post Falls, ID - Cruiser's

September

13 - Keokuk, IA - L-Treyns Bar

14 - Harshaw, WI - Bonnie & Clyde Gangster Park

15 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

20 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live

21- Wilmington, OH - Farm to Bottle Festival

October

10 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's Brewing Company

11 - Frenchtown, NJ - Atie's Bar & Grill

12 - Laconia, NJ - The Big House

13 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse Stage & Grill

18 - Marietta, OH - Adelphia Music Hall

19 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

20 - Lakewood, OH - The Winchester