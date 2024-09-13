TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION Release New Track "Bones Jones"; Audio

Texas rockers, Texas Hippie Coalition, are back with a heavy new track, "Bones Jones". Wild riffs toss and turn beneath the song, and frontman Big Dad Ritch relays the tale of a “local entrepreneur” and acquaintance from his youth.

“In our hometown, there was a guy named ‘Bones’," says Ritch. "He was about six-foot-seven-inches tall like Lurch from The Addams Family. I’d get weed from him, but he sold everything you could think of. Just weed for me though,” he chuckles.

Texas Hippie Coalition will release their new album, Gunsmoke, via MNRK Heavy on October 4. This time, Big Dad Ritch and his crew wholeheartedly embrace their country and Southern rock stylings as well as a lifelong passion for westerns.

With drinks poured, fists raised, and smiles wide, Texas Hippie Coalition (THC) always know how to have a good time. A collective of tried-and-true rabble-rousers and dyed-in-the-wool storytellers, the Texas quintet - Big Dad Ritch [vocals], Cord Pool [guitar], Nevada Romo [guitar], Rado Romo [bass], and Joey Mandigo [drums] - spike ass-whopping hard rock with a kick of country swagger and a whole lot of Texas grit and gusto.



Gathering tens of millions of streams, logging thousands of miles on the road, and energizing countless fans, they deliver ten anthems tailor-made to simmer and scorch on Gunsmoke. “In terms of the lyrics, the vibe, and where THC come from, we definitely went home on this album,” says Ritch. “It represents the wild west Texas-Oklahoma area. You’ve got a little red dirt country spilling over into the storytelling and metal. It’s a return to the dirt where we came from.”

Tracklisting:

"Deadman"

"Baptized In The Mud"

"Bones Jones"

"She's Like A Song"

"Droppin Bombs"

"Gunsmoke"

"Eat Crow"

"Million Man Army"

"Test Positive"

"I'm Gettin High"

"Gunsmoke" video:

Tour dates:

September

13 - Keokuk, IA - L-Treyns Bar

14 - Harshaw, WI - Bonnie & Clyde Gangster Park

15 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

20 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live

21- Wilmington, OH - Farm to Bottle Festival

October

10 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's Brewing Company

11 - Frenchtown, NJ - Atie's Bar & Grill

12 - Laconia, NJ - The Big House

13 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse Stage & Grill

18 - Marietta, OH - Adelphia Music Hall

19 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

20 - Lakewood, OH - The Winchester