Texas Rockers PULSE To Have Track Featured On Hellweek 10 Year Anniversary Release

Texas rockers, Pulse, have announced that their song "No Fate", from their album The Sum Of Our Parts, is featured in the end credits for "Hellweek 10 Year Anniversary", now available for pre-order on DVD and Blu-ray and coming soon to many top movie streaming platforms.

The track will also be Included in the motion picture soundtrack, to be released by Dark Star Records / SONY / Universal. In addition, the music video for "No Fate" is included as a bonus feature on the DVD and Blu-ray.

Pulse recently released their new album Dragonfly, digitally on all platforms worldwide via Dark Star Records. Order the album here.

Talking about their new album the band said, “This album is our most diverse yet, I think Dragonfly is the perfect name for an album that can move in so many directions musically.”

"Pulse is one the most hi calibre bands that I've ever worked with, and there latest release only proves my point." - Jeffrey A. Swanson / President / Dark Star Records

Tracklisting:

"Perfect Like You"

"Wrecking Ball"

"Wake Up"

"Hollowed (Hollow II)"

"Like A Prayer"

"Pendulum"

"Part Of Me"

"The Wave Between Two"

"Until The Night"

"Rocklahoma"

"The Wave Between Two" video:

Pulse tour dates:

September

4 - Rocklahoma - Pryor, OK

5 - BlackHawk Casino - Shawnee, OK

October

22 - 19th Hole - Houston, TX (with 12 Years Driven)

Pulse lineup:

Sean Yeaney - Vocals

James Brennaman - Guitar

Justin Rainbolt - Guitar

Eric Fox - Drums

David Hopkins - Bass

Tina Grace - Keyboard, Vocal