THE AGONIST Vocalist VICKY PSARAKIS Covers AT THE GATES Classic "Blinded By Fear" (Video)

The Agonist vocalist Vicky Psarakis has recorded another cover, this time At The Gates' "Blinded By Fear". Check it out below.

Vicky: "After the 25 year anniversary of Slaughter Of The Soul, Quentin Cornet and I decided to cover this classic and iconic track! Funny coincidence... this is our third cover together and yep, third Swedish band. Maybe we should move there or something."

Check out Vicky's previously released cover of In Flames' "Only For The Week" below.