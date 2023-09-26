THE ALMIGHTY Albums Blood, Fire & Love And Soul Destruction To Be Re-Released On Limited Edition Vinyl In November

Thanks to a wave of reinvigorated interest, in celebration of their 35th Anniversary, The Almighty will re-release the albums Blood, Fire & Love and Soul Destruction via Silver Lining Music on November 24.

"Thank you to all our fans for helping make our intentions become a reality, to celebrate this we are reissuing Blood Fire & Love and Soul Destruction on limited edition vinyl." - The Almighty

Originally released in 1989, Blood, Fire & Love - the youthful, scruffy, raw biker rock classic - will be issued on red vinyl at a previously unavailable 180 gms. The second re-released album from Glasgow, Scotland’s The Almighty sees their sophomore release from 1991, Soul Destruction, issued on green 180gm vinyl.

With the albums having never been re-released before, old fans and new discoverers will have a chance to engage with the early, passionate drive of singer/guitarist Ricky Warwick, drummer Stumpy Monroe, bassist Floyd London and lead guitarist Andy “Tantrum” McCafferty.

Furthermore, for those who want to have The Almighty’s early fire in one mega-serving, Silver Lining Music will be releasing both Blood, Fire & Love and Soul Destruction in a limited edition 35th Anniversary gatefold vinyl with brand new artwork by The Almighty long-time Art guru, Koot. Each title will be on 180 gms splattered ‘galaxy’ vinyl. This will be a D2C product limited to 500 units, with the first 200 copies signed by the original band.

Pre-order here.

“We are very, very much looking forward to our shows at the end of this year, London and Glasgow have sold out… there’s still a few tickets left for Manchester but they are going fast and we fully expect it to sell out very soon so get your ticket for Manchester the Academy December 1st. These are the only three shows the band are going to be doing, it’s going to be unbelievably amazing and we can’t wait to see you all!” - Ricky Warwick

Due to unprecedented interest in recent times, the original lineup of The Almighty are back in force for the first time in 32 years to play three UK shows. The band will play a career retrospective concert in the following cities and venues:

November

30 - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland Ballroom (Sold Out)

December

1 - Manchester, England - Academy

2 - London, England - O2 Forum (Sold Out)

With buildings chosen from tours of old for the great experience had by all who attended, the band give you the chance to relive those days for one last time. Once these shows are over that will be it: the band will go back to being the Legends of Brit Rock in everyone’s memory from those glorious times of the late 80’s and early 90’s.

To help the celebration along, Balaam And The Angel will be special guests on all shows.

The London and Glasgow dates are now sold out; tickets for Manchester can be purchased at myticket.co.uk.

(Photo - Kevin Nixon)