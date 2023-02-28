THE ALMIGHTY - Original Line-Up To Reunite For The First Time In 32 Years For Three UK Shows

Black Star Riders frontman Ricky Warwick kicked off the new year with a cryptic post about his former band, The Almighty, making a return. See for yourself....

And now, due to unprecedented interest in recent times, the original lineup of The Almighty are back in force for the first time in 32 years.

Drummer Stumpy Monroe, bassist Floyd London, guitarist Andy “Tantrum” McCafferty together with Warwick will play a career retrospective concert to celebrate their 35th Anniversary in Glasgow, Manchester and London.

With buildings chosen from tours of old for the great experience had by all who attended, the band give you the chance to relive those days for one last time. Once these shows are over that will be it, the band will go back to being the legends of Brit Rock in everyone’s memory from those glorious times of the late 80’s and early 90’s.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 3rd here.

Photo by Kevin Nixon