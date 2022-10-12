THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Set To Release "Yule 'Em All: A Holiday Variety Extravaganza" On DVD, Digital/Streaming; Video Trailer

Originally set for release in July of 2022, before the heartbreaking and untimely death of beloved frontman Trevor Strnad, The Black Dahlia Murder's Yule 'Em All: A Holiday Variety Extravaganza will now be available on DVD digipak and digital/streaming on November 11. Check out a preview video below.

Detroit's Kings of the Underworld, The Black Dahlia Murder, present their Yule 'Em All: A Holiday Variety Extravaganza program hosted by Neil Hamburger (Pick Of Destiny, Tim and Eric). This feel-good metal holiday special contains live performances of 16 beloved tracks from the band's extensive catalog, original comedy skits featuring band members, and a special appearance by George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher (Cannibal Corpse). The DVD version also comes with a special commentary track by band members and producers of the special. Raise your glass of eggnog and prepare to toast to the season's finest offering of Yuletide joy and laughter.

On October 28th at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit, Michigan's The Black Dahlia Murder will be playing their first show since Trevor's passing. The show will be a celebration of the life and legacy of Trevor Strnad who was lost to us all on May 11th this year. This show also marks the first performance with the band's new/old lineup with founding member Brian Eschbach taking on lead vocals and the return of Ryan Knight on guitar along with long-time members Max Lavelle on bass, Alan Cassidy on drums, and Brandon Ellis on lead guitar and backing vocals. Support for the show will come from Darkest Hour and Plague Years.