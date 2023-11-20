THE DARKNESS Frontman JUSTIN HAWKINS Introduces THE SOUTHERN RIVER BAND - "Now This Is A Proper F***ing Rock Band"

In the clip below, The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins introduces Australian rockers, The Southern River Band, focusing on their latest single, "Stan Qualen".

Hawkins: "Allow me to introduce you to The Southern River Band, a proper rock n'roll band from Australia. They have toured with The Darkness before, and I was always incredibly impressed by them. I think you'll be pleased."

July 6th marked 20 years of The Darkness’ debut album, Permission To Land. To celebrate, Warner Music released a 20th anniversary reissue, Permission to Land… Again, on October 6.

This is a special 4CD/1DVD release including the full original album, rare B-sides, bonus unreleased demos, as well as live albums from their iconic shows at London’s Astoria (2003), Knebworth (2003) and Wembley Arena (2004). As well as a 2CD edition with a reduced tracklisting.

Permission To Land… Again was released on 5LP vinyl, which mirrors the 4CD tracklisting. The original 1LP vinyl, which has long been out of print since the original pressing in 2003, has now been made available to purchase once again, alongside a new special blue/black marbled limited edition colour variant.

