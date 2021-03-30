THE DUST CODA Debut "Demon" Music Video

The Dust Coda have released the official video for "Demon", the opening track of the band's new album, Mojo Skyline, out now via Earache. Order Mojo Skyline here, and watch the new clip below.

The vivid album cover for Mojo Skylin is extracted from the mind of artist Nick Dwyer, who is best known for his eye-catching designs for Beavertown Brewery's beloved brews such as Neck Oil and Gamma Ray. "I was trying to put across how these guys, who live and breathe destruction, dirt and chaos through their music might also spend their 'down time' inhaling weirdness from other not-so-obvious places," says Nick of the artwork. "They are on some sort of Natural Born Killers-esque trip, making a quick stop to watch a horror movie in the desert as the city disappears behind them. It's a peyote sandwich washed down with whiskey and desert dust."

Tracklisting:

"Demon"

"Breakdown"

"Limbo Man"

"Dream Alight"

"Jimmy 2 Times"

"Rolling"

"Bourbon Pouring"

"I've Been Waiting"

"She's Gone"

"They Don't Know Rock N Roll"

"Best Believe It"

"It's A Jam"

"Demon" video:

"Jimmy 2 Times" video:

"Limbo Man" video:

"Breakdown" video:

Trailer: