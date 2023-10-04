THE EFFECT Feat. Sons Of STEVE LUKATHER, PHIL COLLINS Announce Debut Showcase In Los Angeles; First Single Out October 13

At a time when rock music keeps saying farewell to its heroes, there is a new band that shows that every once in a while, paths cross at just the right time in just the right place. The Effect will be considered by some to be a band comprised of members with incredible musical heritages, but to its members – it is a band of brothers that know they have something to prove and accept the challenge head on.

The Effect is Trev Lukather (son of Toto’s Steve Lukather) on guitars, Nic Collins (son of Phil Collins) on drums, Steve Maggiora (Toto) on keyboards and newcomer Emmett Stang on vocals. The band will show that they are more than a collection of notable names when they make their live show debut in Los Angeles on October 15 at The Knitting Factory in North Hollywood. Tickets are available at Ticketweb.

The Effect has actively been writing and recording music for what will eventually become their debut album. In the meantime, the band will be releasing their first single “Unwanted” on October 13 via all digital streaming platforms. The song is an upbeat rock that showcases the individual talents of all the members. Steve’s keyboards give way to a driving guitar riff by Trev and Nic’s pulsing drum beat. The song is propelled by Emmett’s stand-out vocals as he declares, “Walls down, in the heat of the moment, I found out my love’s unwanted.”

The track was produced by Trev Lukather who has worked Halestorm’s gold-certified self-titled album and Dorothy’s #1 rock album Gifts From The Holy Ghost. A music video will also be available on Friday, October 13. Pre-save “Unwanted” here.

(Photo – Madison Leigh Lukather)