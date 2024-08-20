THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND Shares Video Of First Rehearsal For Escape The Internet Tour 2025

Three of the world's biggest guitar YouTubers – guitarists Bernth and Ola Englund (The Haunted), and bassist Charles Berthoud – have joined forces for the Escape The Internet tour across Europe in January 2025

This will be the first time the trio - who collectively have more than 3 million YouTube subscribers - will kick off the 18-date tour on January 1st, 2025. It includes shows in the Czech Republic, Poland, Germany, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, the UK, France, Switzerland, Italy and Austria.

Englund has shared a rehearsal video featuring himself and drummer Jon Skäre. Check it out below.

There will also be masterclasses before each show for VIP ticket holders. Tickets are available here.