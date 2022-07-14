THE HOLLYWOOD ALLSTARS To Release Field Of Grace EP In August; Title Track Lyric Video Streaming

The Hollywood Allstars is set to release its debut EP, Field Of Grace, as part of its new deal with Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group). The Hollywood Allstars is the brainchild and handpicked supergroup of Grammy nominated songwriter/producer/keyboardist and former Epic/CBS recording artist Steve Gaspár on Hammond organ & piano.

The Hollywood Allstars is rounded out by vocalists Tommy Bowes (Tower or Power; Blood, Sweat and Tears) and Chevy Chevis (Beyoncé, Madonna, Adele, etc.), guitarist Andy Abel (Blood, Sweat and Tears; Talking Heads), bassist Scott Spray (Johnny and Edgar Winter bands), drummer Lee Finkelstein (Blues Brothers Band), percussionist Eddie Torres (Vickie Sue Robinson Band), and The Uptown Horns (Rolling Stones, Joe Cocker, Robert Plant, James Brown, etc.).

The title track, “Field Of Grace”, has just been released and you can check out the lyric video below.

The full EP drops on August 26 and also features legendary bassist Will Lee (David Letterman Band) and drummer Tony Cintron (Joe Bonamassa and Ricky Martin) on the remake of the James Brown track “Living in America.” The original songwriter, Charlie Midnight, has this to say about it, “Thank you, Steve Gaspár and the nonpareil Hollywood Allstars for performing this awesome version of “Living in America” and keeping the spirit alive. I love it and I know my great friend and collaborator on this song, the late-great genius Dan Hartman, would too. Of course, he would want to be on stage jamming with you and the iconic Uptown Horns who, of course, played on the original recording. Much appreciation!” Deko Entertainment is excited about this new partnership as president Bruce Pucciarello comments, “This is my favorite kind of music and being done better than I’ve ever heard it done before. I love you guys. Thanks for being on Deko.” Steve Gaspár continues, “We can’t tell you how happy we are to have found a home for Field Of Grace, and are looking forward to a very fruitful partnership with Deko!”

To celebrate the release, The Hollywood Allstars has planned a huge hometown record release concert on Friday August 26 at 7 PM, at the newly remodeled Sacred Heart Community Theater in downtown Fairfield, Connecticut. Come check out The Hollywood Allstars as it throws down its high octane rockin’ funk with blazing horns and Gaspár’s crunchy Hammond organ. Get tickets here. :

Pre-order the EP and limited merch bundles here.

Product Includes:

One (1) Field Of Grace CD

One (1) Hollywood Allstars Key Chain

One (1) Hollywood Allstars T-Shirt

Field Of Grace tracklisting:



“Field Of Grace”

“Trust Me”

“Living In America”

“The River”

“What Good Is Your Body (If You Ain’t Got No Soul)”

"Field Of Grace" lyric video: