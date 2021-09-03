THE INVINCIBLE CZARS Reimagine VAN HALEN Songs On Idiosyncratic Tribute EP, Available In October; Exclusive Video Premier

YouTube is full of tributes, covers and play-throughs of Van Halen tunes but few if any bring much originality to the table. Enter Austin arts-rockers The Invincible Czars who release their eccentric Van Halen tribute EP Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love on October 6. They’ve put their spin on a mix of Van Halen classics and written an original piece set for release on the one-year anniversary of EVH's death. The EP is full of unexpected twists and the band's signature eclectic instrumentation. BraveWords is debuting their video for "Little Guitars" in celebration of the upcoming release (see below).

“I’m a lifelong Van Halen fan,” says guitarist Josh Robins. “I was thrilled as a kid when I learned I shared a birthday with Eddie. I didn't know him but I had many tears the day he died. We knew a VH tribute would take some time due to the pandemic. We worked tirelessly to re-imagine these tunes with the added challenge of doing most of it remotely."

The band chose to “Czarify” a handful of well-known but less obvious hits. Nothing from 1984 and no songs with complicated guitar solos.

“Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love” is a slowed-down, tuned-down Goblin-esque treatment of the original with vocalist/keyboardist Skunk Manhattan channeling Type O Negative. Van Halen’s first original top 20 hit “Dance the Night Away” gets a Caribbean flare with drummer Chuck Fischer singing references to The Talking Heads, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Paul Simon. Robins plays an EVH style guitar solo over a calypso rhythm. “Little Guitars” is a keyboard-heavy arrangement featuring Star Material singer Katie O’Neil’s electrified voice and Henry Vines' big bass. Phil Davidson re-textured the bridge of the song with multiple violins. There’s much of the Czars' signature whimsy and humor here, but the instrumental “126” is a harmonic-laden, sincere tribute to EVH written by Robins named in reference to his shared birthday with the late guitar master.

“Eddie had this way of playing harmonics by slapping the fret board with his right hand. I was never good at that technique so I challenged myself to write a piece specifically using it! It was also a great pandemic project for me; there was plenty of time to get better at tapped harmonics with all our tour dates canceled!"

The Czars have been teasing this release with videos for “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love” and “Dance the Night Away” on social media that have enraged some and delighted others. Robins says, "Some people think we must hate Van Halen to do this to their songs but we're just doing what Van Halen did - playing music we love in our own style. Rest in Power, EVH!"

The Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love EP will be available on streaming services and to download on both Bandcamp and the band's website.

Tracklisting:

"Little Guitars"

"Dance The Night Away"

"Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love"

"126"



"Little Guitars" video:

"Dance The Night Away" video:

"Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" video:



Lineup:

Skunk Manhattan – keyboards, vocals

Chuck Fischer – drums, percussion, vocals

KatieO Radio (Katie O’Neil) – flute, vocals

Phil Davidson – violin

Henry Q Vines – bass guitar

Josh Robins – guitar, bass guitar