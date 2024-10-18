THE J. GEILS BAND And Their Classic #1 Hit That Got PROFESSOR OF ROCK Kicked Out Of Church; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following introduction...

"The J. Geils band paid their dues for over a decade on the road. They released nine albums and not one was a hit, 11 singles with not one MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH. By the early 80s this hard-working, well-respected band was overdue for a breakout. Then all of the sudden in 1982 they were the toast of the charts with one of the biggest hits of the year: 'Centerfold'. But the song wasn’t without controversy. 'Centerfold' spent six weeks at the high-water mark and it was about a dirty magazine... yet it was so catchy everyone was singing it. Hell, I even got kicked out of Church for singing it. Then the band had a second straight smash hit 'Freeze Frame' before completely disappearing from radio! Up next the story of the mysterious The J. Geils Band and their risqué hit... and what the heck happened to them, next on Professor Of Rock."