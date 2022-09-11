THE JAILBIRDS Debut "Sludge"

"We've all been there – stuck in a toxic relationship and wondering how we got ourselves into this mess. Finally, we realize that we're being treated like complete crap and we don't deserve that. 'Sludge' is the perfect personification of / metaphor for toxic behavior," says The Jailbirds.

Hear the uneasy and angry new single "Sludge" – out now on all platforms. The lyric video can be seen below.

"The riff in 'Sludge' is so creepy and powerful at the same time, like if Superman was a back alley weirdo trying to sell you things from a trenchcoat, or your conscience is warning you of imminent danger. We wanted to create a creepy feeling, almost like it makes the hair on your neck stand up, like a whisper in your ear.

You can see the truth.

The chromatic section of the chorus guitar part was largely inspired by songs like 'Speed King', 'Into The Fire' and 'Highway Star'. Deep Purple seemed to love those chromatic lines. But then the tones are very Black Sabbath, and filled with fuzz pedals galore."

Catch The Jailbirds live at the following shows:

September

17 - Gussapolooza - Barrie, ON

24 - Clifford Brewing Co. - Hamilton, ON

29 - Horseshoe Tavern - Toronto, ON

30 - Overtime Sports Bar - Kingston, ON

