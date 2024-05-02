THE LAZYS Announce Alberta Tour Dates

Australian rockers The Lazys have announced a four-city tour of the Canadian province of Alberta. Confirmed dates are as listed:

July

4 - Bo's Bar And Stage - Red Deer, AB

5 - Better Than Freds - Grande Prairie, AB

6 - The Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB

7 - Calgary Stampede - Calgary, AB

In October 2023, The Lazys released a new music video for their hell-raising track “Rattle Them Bones”, which earned the quartet their sixth Top 30 Active Rock single in Canada. Directed by Scott Baker, the music video is packed with high-voltage energy, screaming guitar riffs, monstrous drums, and Leon Harrison’s signature vocals, it’s everything you’d expect from The Lazys and more!

“Shot in Ontario, Canada the video captures the raw, chaotic essence of our band's live performances but also creates a story. The video, filmed and directed by our mate Scott Baker, is a play on us "coming back from the dead" with elements of humour and the resurrection of the band post-pandemic. A lot of hard work, flights and fun went into making this video and we hope our fans enjoy it as much as we did making it,” explains the band.

“'Rattle Them Bones' was born out of frustration during the pandemic while navigating our way back to what we do best. It's been a while since we've released new music, but we can promise you that this rock n roll bone shaker was worth the wait,” says guitarist Matty Morris.

Stream “Rattle Them Bones” here.

The Lazys have been doing the hard yards, carving their name into modern rock since 2007. Racking up a hefty 13.3 million cumulative streams and achieving three Top 10 Active Rock Radio hits in Canada (“Nothing But Trouble”, “Black Rebel”, “Shake It Like You Mean It”), is not an easy feat, but one the rockers happily take in stride. Travelling a long way across two continents and the world’s largest ocean, it was on Canadian soil that they catapulted to success after first collaborating with Ian D’sa and signing with prominent booking agent Ralph James.

With a reputation for electrifying live performances and a sound that delivers the true essence of rock, it’s no surprise that The Lazys’ reputation over the last decade has spread from their home shores of Australia to North America, Europe, and beyond. For The Lazys, it’s not just about the music; the band has a unique way of connecting with their audience with epic stage banter, crowd participation, bar solos, and merch hangs. Their shows create a sense of unity between the band and the fans, making it the ultimate rock and roll experience. Wherever they go, they leave a lasting impression. Whether it’s a show at Wacken Open Air, Rockpalast, or in a packed, sweaty club, The Lazys are here for good times only. A legend once said, ‘It's a long way to the top if you want to rock n roll’, and with The Lazys at the helm, it’s safe to say the future of rock is in trustworthy hands.

