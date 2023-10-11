The Machine Killer Tour Featuring STATIC-X And SEVENDUST - Tonight's Show In Murfreesboro, TN Canceled Due To Inadequate Security

With a gathering of fans lined up for hours hoping to see The Machine Killer Tour, and all of the band’s equipment staged and ready this evening in Murfreesboro, TN; it is unfortunate that Sevendust and Static-X were forced to cancel tonight’s performances. The show scheduled to take place in minutes at the Hop Springs Beer Park is being scratched after officials forced the show to be canceled due to inadequate security measures. The artists, promoter and venue tried valiantly to come up with a solution, but in the end – the safety of everyone took precedence.

“The last thing any band ever wants to do is to cancel a show. We were all here and ready to play when we were given the news that officials had shut the event down due to inadequate security measures. We wish this didn’t happen and are working to figure an alternative to bring the show to the area as soon as we can,” explains Static-X and Sevendust in a joint statement to the press.

Refunds will be issued at the point of purchase.

Due to the overwhelming excitement by fans for The Machine Killer Tour, Sevendust and Static-X announced a second leg in February 2024. The Machine Killer Tour is a reunion that is over two decades in the making and goes all the way back to 1999. Sevendust, Static-X, and Dope were each exploding onto the scene and partnered up to create one of the most memorable tours of that year.

Now the metal holy trinity will continue touring together next year - the first leg of the tour is this October - where the first run leaves off starting in February 2024. The Machine Killer Tour co-headlined by Static-X & Sevendust is named after the Gold certified sophomore album Machine by Static-X and their recently acclaimed Rise Of The Machine tour, along with the recently released, chart-topping 14th studio album from Sevendust, Truth Killer.

The 21-city tour will kick off on February 1 in Myrtle Beach, SC before wrapping up on February 27 in Newport, KY. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Tampa, FL (February 4), Huntington, NY (February 14), Pittsburgh, PA (February 19) and Madison, WI (February 26) among other. Rockers Dope and newcomers Lines of Loyalty will continue to act as support for The Machine Killer Tour. Information on tickets for all shows and VIP packages can be found via static-x.org, or sevendust.com.

The Machine Killer dates:

October

13 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

14 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

15 - Lancaster, PA - Freedom Hall

17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

18 – Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde

19 - Gary, IN - The Hard Rock

20 - Clive, IA - Horizon Event Center

22 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

23 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

24 - Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Theatre

26 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

28 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock

30 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

31 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

November

1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

February

1 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House Of Blues

2 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater Pavilion

3 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

4 – Tampa, FL – Hard Rock Event Center

6 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

7 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

9 – Atlantic City, NJ – Tropicana

10 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

12 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater

13 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

14 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

16 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

17 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks

18 – Toronto, ON – Pickering Resort Casino

19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

21 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live

22 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

23 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

24 – Chicago, IL – Radius

26 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

27 – Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

(Static-X photo - Jeremy Saffer; Sevendust photo - Chuck Brueckmann)