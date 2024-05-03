THE MONARCH Feat. Current / Former SOULFLY, MALEVOLENT CREATION, FEAR FACTORY Members Release A Moment To Lose Your Breath Album

The Monarch has released new album A Moment To Lose Your Breath featuring current and former members of Soulfly, Borknagar, Static-X, ill Nino, Mutiny Within.

Dave Kinkade states - “This album is designed to take the listener on an emotional journey through life, to death. I believe that well composed music beholds therapeutic abilities that can physically alter the listener’s inner being. Music is my therapy. It’s the perfect aggressive outlet and I mentally heal through it. That’s my purpose behind the 1 hour and 7 minutes of this album. It’s not just a collection of songs thrown in any random order.

“The album begins with relentless thrash and speaks about the absolute madness, selfishness and unrelenting chaos that is humankind in ‘Man-Made-Chaos’ and ‘Imperil by My Hand’ before working its way into an emotional movement with singles ‘When Death Finds You’ and ‘Dark Heart Phenomena.’ The middle of the album offers neo-classical piano as a form of palate cleanser before ‘Soul Collector’ (the first song written for the album) brings the listener to a crescendo, while proudly admitting to one’s own faults. ‘Walking Amongst Giants’ reminds us that our lives were once influenced by those we took for granted when they were here. The title track was initially written to be an instrumental but I felt had a message it wanted to deliver.

“The final track, ‘Hymns To The Darkest Sky- Endtimes’, is a 3-part farewell. It’s my sonic representation of the death process. Part one is the final goodbye, part 2 is a 6-minute span of frequencies that represent the brain shutting down before finally being welcomed in “whatever comes next” with ‘Endtimes’ …is it heaven, hell, or purgatory? It’s meant to be interpreted as suggestive. The listener should be able to gather their own conclusion from and do with as they wish. Hopefully we’ve created a rejuvenating and positive sonic experience.

“For me, this is my album of healing. It was crafted before, during and after one of the hardest periods of my life- the sudden loss of my Father. I was able to channel all my grief and sorrow into this effort and the process single-handedly guided me through and uplifted me. We are so lucky to be alive and most people seem to forget that it really doesn’t last very long. This music is written for anyone and everyone needing a guiding light in their life.”

“I’m so grateful for Marco, Marc, Tony, Chris, and producer Vincent Ippolito. They are the most talented musicians I’ve ever played with and their dedication and passion for this music shines on this material.”

Tracklisting:

“For My Own Being”

“Man Made Chaos”

“Imperial By My Hand”

“When Death Finds You”

“Winds Of The World’s Last Breath”

“Dark Heart Phenomena”

“Nostalgia Everlost”

“Soul Collector”

“Walking Amongst Giants”

“A Moment To Lose Your Breath”

“Hymn To The Darkest Sky – Endtimes”

"When Death Finds You":

"Dark Heart Phemomena":

The Monarch is:

Chris Clancy - Vox

Marco Martell - Guitars

Marc Rizzo - Guitars

Tony Campos - Bass

Dave Kinkade – Drums

Additional Musicians

Vincent M. Ippolito - Additional guitars

David Cramer – Piano on “Winds Of The World’s Last Breath” & “Nostalgia Everlost”