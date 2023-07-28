THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Frontman BJÖRN STRID - "Forever Grateful To KISS And Their Amazing Crew"

The Night Flight Orchestra frontman Björn "Speed" Strid has shared the following message via social media

"I'm sorry, but I’m still on cloud number nine here. Day 2 with KISS - the sunshine day. It was also the day when Gene Simmons came into our dressing room to dance with Anna Brygård, Paul Stanley came up to us and asked how last night’s show was, aaaaand Doc McGhee entered our dressing room to introduce himself and also said he digs our band.

We also got to watch the unmasked VIP show from stage (!!) and the following songs were performed:

"Hotter Than Hell"

"Plaster Caster"

"Shock Me"

"Nothin' To Lose"

"Just how epic can it get??! Forever grateful to KISS and their amazing crew."

For their first time in Australia, the band that formed as an idea between friends from several well known rock/metal bands (Soilwork, Arch Enemy, Mean Streak) almost a decade ago and have been dropping jaws ever since... arrive Down Under for three exclusive shows.

With five albums already under their belt, two nominations for the Swedish Grammies, countless live shows and praises from fans and media alike, The Night Flight Orchestra have steadily upped their game when it comes to paying tribute to a decade that influences all sorts of people and even industries to this day - the 80s. With hits like "Domino", "Lovers In The Rain", "West Ruth Ave", "Divinyls" and "This Time", the band manages to maintain a variety of vibes and emotions with every album. From hard rocking tunes, poppy digressions to progressive epics, disco-esque songs and deliciously cheesy yet loveable ballads... they will take you on quite the heady journey!

In 2020, TNFO had just released their recent record, Aeromantic, and kicked off their European tour in support of it, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit. The band didn’t step back and accept the situation but decided to do what they do best instead... keep astro-travelling!

The second part of the Aeromantic saga really captures what this band is all about: being in motion and romanticizing what it is to travel, sometimes even with a broken heart - yet also accompanied with the good things in life. From songs like "White Jeans", which is yet another jaw-dropping, classic rock gem about hot young love, cramped with nostalgia... to “Change”, which encompasses all the vibes you know from your favourite decade: Urgency, emotion, warmth and excitement. Then to groovy, danceable songs like “Chardonnay Nights”, a groovy, dreamy, yet uplifting homage to parties and hot love, or “Burn For Me”, a true, feel-good anthem for the Summer - driving people to dance in the streets, all worries aside... to a brighter future.

With all that new greatness up their sleeves, The Night Flight Orchestra are ready to take Australia by storm! So dust off your gold lamé and light up that hairspray and do not miss the inaugural arrival of the one and only TNFO!

Three exclusive shows only! There will be extremely limited VIP meet and greet tickets available.

Tour dates:

August

3 - Brisbane, Australia - The Zoo

4 - Sydney, Australia - Crowbar

5 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts