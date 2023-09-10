THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Say North American Tour Dates "Floating Around" Have Not Been Confirmed - "Announced Beyond Our Control"

Swedish retro rockers The Night Flight Orchestra - featuring Soilwork frontman Björn "Speed" Strid - have checked in with the following update:

"Hello Midnightflyers!

As some of you might have seen, there have been both American and Canadian dates floating around. None of these has been confirmed but somehow still announced beyond our control.

However, we are currently working on setting up a North American tour that will be nothing short of spectacular, so please stay tuned and thank you for your patience and your worldwide support."

Strid shared the following message via social media back in July:

"I'm sorry, but I’m still on cloud number nine here. Day 2 with KISS - the sunshine day. It was also the day when Gene Simmons came into our dressing room to dance with Anna Brygård, Paul Stanley came up to us and asked how last night’s show was, aaaaand Doc McGhee entered our dressing room to introduce himself and also said he digs our band.

We also got to watch the unmasked VIP show from stage (!!) and the following songs were performed:

"Hotter Than Hell"

"Plaster Caster"

"Shock Me"

"Nothin' To Lose"

"Just how epic can it get??! Forever grateful to KISS and their amazing crew."