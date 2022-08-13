THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Welcome Backing Vocalist ÅSA LUNDMAN To The Fold

Björn Strid, frontman for retro-rockers The Night Flight Orchestra, has checked in with the following update:

"We are very thrilled to officially welcome the amazing Åsa Lundman to the fold! This marks a new era for the band as she and Anna Brygård unite as the unstoppable backup duo The Aeromanticas. Make sure you follow them on social media: The Aeromanticas.

Friends, the future looks so damn bright you ought to use the bottom of champagne bottles as goggles! Enjoy!"

The Night Flight Orchestra have released a music video for their new single, "Black Stars And Diamonds". Stream the song here, and watch the clip below.

Frontman Björn Strid reveals the story behind the video: “After our incredible show at Metalfest in Plzen, some of us decided to stay for another day in the heart of Prague. As we had a new gem up our sleeves we couldn’t resist to record a video for it. We therefore spent 8 hours riding at the back of a trailer through Prague while waving with cupped hands and met nothing but smiles and excitement from people in the streets. It was an incredible hot day that turned into a tropical night and this is what came out of it! Enjoy and crank it loud!”

Lineup:

Björn Strid – Lead and Backing vocals

David Andersson – Guitars

Sharlee D’Angelo – Bass

Sebastian Forslund – Guitars, percussion

Jonas Källsbäck – Drums

John Manhattan Lönnmyr – Keyboards

Anna Brygård – Backing Vocals

Åsa Lundman– Backing Vocals