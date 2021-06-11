THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Welcome Summer With New Single "Burn For Me"; Music Video

Sweden's most charismatic airline crew shake off the glitter again to deliver a fantastic anthem to welcome sweet summertime feelings. Enjoy some even sweeter cocktails in the sun while shaking your hips to "Burn For Me" from The Night Flight Orchestra. Alongside this fantastic feel good song, the band serves a fantastic video today that will put a huge smile on your face. Watch below.

The band states: "'Burn For Me' is a song about the first day of summer. And the fact that that particular day might also be the last. A Motown beat filtered through the bloodshot eyes of melancholic Swedes, a gentle reminder that whenever you feel an inkling of a sensation that might erupt into fire, you should just give in and let yourself burn. Guided by voices and spirited away by demons, The Night Flight Orchestra are happy to provide you with the soundtrack to this summer's passions and heartaches. Let's get lost in the eternity of now."

Also check out the band's previous video for "White Jeans":

The Night Flight Orchestra released their last album, Aeromantic, in February 2020 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Lineup:

Björn Strid – Lead and Backing vocals

David Andersson – Guitars

Sharlee D’Angelo – Bass

Sebastian Forslund – Guitars, percussion

Jonas Källsbäck – Drums

John Manhattan Lönnmyr – Keyboards

Anna Brygård – Backing Vocals

AnnaMia Bonde – Backing Vocals