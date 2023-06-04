THE OBSESSED Announce Canadian Invasion Tour

The Obsessed are gearing up to embark on their Canadian Invasion Tour this July. The veteran doom metal quartet will be joined by Witchrot and The Death Wheelers (along with Hazehound in Montreal), a special presentation of Fuzzed and Buzzed, the disruptive record label from Toronto specializing in all things Doom.

"Hey Wino here. I just wanted to say, on behalf of myself and my band The Obsessed, we are excited and looking forward to our upcoming Canadian shows, July 26 through 29. I am proud to say also we have a new member, Canadian guitarist Jason Taylor on second guitar. Having lived a short time in Ottawa as a youngster, the majestic beauty of Canada was imprinted on me forever."

The Obsessed Canadian Invasion 2023 Tour Dates:

July

26 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti Bar

27 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

28 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks Bar

29 - Toronto, ON - Bovine Sex Club

The Obsessed was formed in the late 1970s in Potomac, Maryland by legendary guitarist Scott “Wino” Weinrich (Saint Vitus, Spirit Caravan). The earliest line-up consisted of Wino, bassist Mark Laue, guitarist John Reese, and drummer Dave Flood.

In 1983, Wino took over vocal duties and the band became a three-piece to record the Sodden Jackal EP, not long after they disbanded. At that time, a German label, Hellhound Records, and the booking agency that had signed Saint Vitus, released The Obsessed, originally recorded in 1985, prompting Wino to reform The Obsessed.

After multiple line-up changes, the band signed to Columbia Records in 1994 to release their third and final album, The Church Within. Despite highly acclaimed reviews, The Obsessed would break up following the release, seeing Wino forming Spirit Caravan (then Shine) and other projects.

In 2011, The Obsessed returned to the stage at Roadburn Festival with The Church Within‘s legendary line-up (featuring Wino, Greg Rogers, and Guy Pinhas). Wino announced the full-time return of The Obsessed in 2016 and the band official signed to Relapse Records. In 2017, The Obsessed unleashed Sacred, the band’s first studio album in over 20 years, further pushing the band into the annals of heavy metal history. After a few years on the road, the line-up stabilized around Brian Costantino on drums, Chris Angleberger on bass, Jason Taylor on guitar, and Wino at the helm.