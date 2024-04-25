THE PRETTY RECKLESS To Open For THE ROLLING STONES In Las Vegas
April 25, 2024, an hour ago
The Rolling Stones have confirmed The Pretty Reckless as their direct support act on May 11th when they bring the Hackney Diamonds Tour to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Taylor Momsen, vocalist for The Pretty Reckless, commented: "We’re opening for The Rolling Stones at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas on May 11th!!!! We can’t believe our first gig back on the road is with these absolute legends, couldn’t be more honored…see you in Vegas!!!"
Following what is bound to be an unforgettable night in Sin City, The Pretty Reckless head to Europe where they will open for AC/DC, who recently issued the following statement regarding their first tour in eight years:
"We are thrilled to finally announce the 'Power Up' European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff. The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this Summer. We can't wait to see you all out there."
Tour dates:
May
17 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena
21 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena
25 - Reggio Emilia, Italy - RCF Arena
29 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium
June
1 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium
5 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Johan Cruyff Arena
9 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium
12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium
16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne
19 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne
23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium
26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium
29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium
July
3 - London, England - Wembley Stadium
7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium
13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring
17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen
21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport
27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld
31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe
August
4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe
9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei
13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp
17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park