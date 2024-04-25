THE PRETTY RECKLESS To Open For THE ROLLING STONES In Las Vegas

The Rolling Stones have confirmed The Pretty Reckless as their direct support act on May 11th when they bring the Hackney Diamonds Tour to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taylor Momsen, vocalist for The Pretty Reckless, commented: "We’re opening for The Rolling Stones at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas on May 11th!!!! We can’t believe our first gig back on the road is with these absolute legends, couldn’t be more honored…see you in Vegas!!!"

Following what is bound to be an unforgettable night in Sin City, The Pretty Reckless head to Europe where they will open for AC/DC, who recently issued the following statement regarding their first tour in eight years:

"We are thrilled to finally announce the 'Power Up' European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff. The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this Summer. We can't wait to see you all out there."

Tour dates:

May

17 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

21 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

25 - Reggio Emilia, Italy - RCF Arena

29 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium

June

1 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium

5 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Johan Cruyff Arena

9 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

19 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium

July

3 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen

21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport

27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld

31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

August

4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei

13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park