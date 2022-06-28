THE ROLLING STONES Were "Mind-Blown" When CHARLIE WATTS Died - "The Best Drummer England Has Ever Produced," Says KEITH RICHARDS

After 60 years on the road, The Rolling Stones have many tales to share, with the band members giving in-depth interviews to the BBC for a new series about the iconic band, reports The Mirror.

Following the death of Charlie Watts last year, his bandmates Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood sat down for rare in-depth interviews, with the drummer remembered fondly.

BBC series, My Life As A Rolling Stone, begins with a Mick Jagger profile episode at 9.30 PM on Saturday, on BBC2, and continues through July as part of the BBC’s Rolling Stones at 60 season.

All four episodes profiling Mick, Keith, Ronnie and Charlie will be available to watch from Saturday on BBC iPlayer. A video trailer can be viewed below.

On Charlie Watts, in the band’s own words:

Mick Jagger: “I miss Charlie on many levels. Like, I miss wanting to play him this new groove and I want to say how badly England have done in the Test match yesterday. You know, I miss him a lot.”

Keith Richards: ”I am still dealing with it. Charlie was the engine. The best drummer England has ever produced. People like Charlie Watts are very hard to put in a pocket. They don’t make pockets for people like Charlie. He is a totally unique guy.”

Ronnie Wood: “When Charlie passed, we were mind-blown. We have the spirit of Charlie playing with us all the time. One word – particular. Clothes had a layer of tissue paper between each shirt, each sock, each underpant, each jacket. Pristine would be the word. Not one thing out of place.”

Read more at TheMirror.co.uk.