THE SLAYERKING Featuring NIGHTFALL Members To Release LP, CD Digipak Editions Of Tetragrammaton Album In February

The Slayerking is a unique entity brought to life by Efthimis Karadimas and Kostas Kyriakopoulos, both known from the legendary Greek band Nightfall. They are true veterans in our scene, which becomes immediately clear when listening to this masterpiece: unconventionally occult, varied, catchy, well-structured and with a superficially unintelligible layered rawness.

Tetragrammaton, set for release on February 20, is The Slayerking’s sophomore album, presented to you not only as quality but also quantity, as the album features about 45 minutes of obscure metal, skillfully played, masterfully composed and produced to sheer perfection.

The technical team behind it all was carefully hand-picked and thus Tetragrammaton was produced by Marcus Jidell (Candlemass, Avatarium, etc.), recorded/mixed at Soundflakes Studios, mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More etc) and the artwork exclusively made by the well-known Romanian artist Costin Chioreanu.

Dramatic, melancholic, timeless… Tetragrammaton is a perfect blend between dark, doom and back metal art that will bring even the most selective and stubborn metalheads to their knees.

The limited LP-version (ltd. 300) comes on ‘Blood of Mary’ red vinyl and with an 8-page full-color booklet; the six-panel digipak (ltd. 350) comes with an 8-page full-color booklet plus an exclusive previously unreleased bonus track.

Tracklisting:

"Intro To Your Darkness"

"Bless Those Motherfuckers"

"We Crucified Your Pilgrims"

"The Slayerking Loves Her Throat"

"The Slayerking My Love Is Alive"

"Revelation Baby"

"Queen Of Sheba Wants You"

"Evil Eye On Them All"

"Under The Spell We Dance"

"Out Of Your Darkness"

Lineup:

Efthimis Karadimas: Bass / vocals

Kostas Kyriakopoulos: Guitars

George Karlis: Drums