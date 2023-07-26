The Sturgis Buffalo Chip Partners With Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation For "Ride For Kids To The Chip" Fundraiser

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip, hailed as The Best Party Anywhere®, has teamed up with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation to offer fans a once-in-a-lifetime, authentic Sturgis Motorcycle Rally experience and help kids with brain cancer, the deadliest childhood disease. Motorcyclists who participate in the “Ride for Kids to The Chip” fundraiser will be offered special access to the Death Wire Daredevil Spectacular and Def Leppard concert at The Sturgis Buffalo Chip on August 10. Registration and more details can be found here.

Before Def Leppard takes the stage on August 10, Blake Wallenda will attempt one of the longest highwire walks of his career - the "Death Wire Daredevil Spectacular” - with no safety netting, while motorcycle Wall of Death daredevil Kyle Ives jumps a motorcycle over him, a feat that even the legendary Evel Knievel and Karl Wallenda wouldn’t attempt!

Video explaining the Death Wire Daredevil Spectacular can be viewed below:

In honor of daredevil Robbie Knievel, Evel’s son who passed away from cancer earlier this year, and Shawn Ives, Kyle’s father and a cancer survivor, The Chip is offering special access to the Death Wire Daredevil Spectacular and Def Leppard concert when you fundraise for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s mission.

“Cancer has taken many of our friends over the years but advanced medical research continues to give us all more hope for effective cancer treatments and cures,” said Rod Woodruff, President of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. “The motorcycle community’s generosity can be a great help and we hope many will take this opportunity to support the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s fight to defeat childhood cancer.”

Other artists on the bill for the 10-day festival at The Sturgis Buffalo Chip that kicks off on August 4 include ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, REO Speedwagon, Styx, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Limp Bizkit, Lita Ford, Whiskey Myers, Tim Montana, Tommy Howell, Buckcherry, Puddle of Mudd, and more!

When you register, you’ll commit to a $250 goal to receive the following:

- One admission pass for The Chip on Thursday, August 10, including the Death Wire Daredevil Spectacular and Def Leppard concert

- A spot in the Ride for Kids Heroes Parade

- VIP parking at the east gate

- SBC Sponsor Swag Bag

- Recognition onsite prior to the Death Wire Daredevil Spectacular

- Amphitheater viewing of the Death Wire Daredevil Spectacular (plus 1 guest)

- Ride for Kids T-shirt and pin

VIP Extras for VIP Fundraisers – Raise $1,000 or more to receive all of the above PLUS:

- Upgraded (Premium) SBC Sponsor Swag Bag

- Reception/Meet & Greet with Woody (cash bar) in MAA gallery/Chip Gardens (plus 1 guest)

- Exclusive VIP jump viewing from the reserved area on Party Deck (plus 1 guest)

Top fundraisers will also receive:

- Top Fundraising Team will receive all of the above incentives for each team member (maximum of 25)

- Top 5 Highest Individual Fundraisers will receive all of the above VIP experiences for them and one guest PLUS Fans’ VIP access to stage-front viewing of the headline concert, including free VIP food & beverage package