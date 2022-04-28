THE TEA PARTY Announce Summer Tour; New Single "The Beautiful" At Canadian Radio And Streaming

Today, multi-Platinum selling and multi-JUNO award-nominated rock band, The Tea Party, announce their return to Canadian stages with their first tour in almost three years. The tour kicks off in Waterloo, ON on June 17, sees the band play 19 shows, and wraps in Kelowna, BC on August 6.

2021 saw the release of The Tea Party’s Sunshower EP, a companion piece to the 2019 Black River EP, that once again showcases their mastery of light and shade, and why they continue to occupy a unique place within the ever-changing musical landscape. The EP presents a message of hope in the face of one of the most challenging years we as a society have endured so far in the 21st century.

"The Beautiful", a track off the Sunshower EP, is currently at Canadian radio. Listen below:

“3 years is a long time…The band is incredibly excited to get back and perform in front of the best fans in the world,” said Jeff Burrows (drummer/percussionist). “This summer will not only invigorate fans of live music around the globe, but the bands as well. The Tea Party plans on taking full advantage of that, and looks forward to blowing minds across this great country.”

Never known to remain idle, The Tea Party also released a brand-new CD Deluxe Edition and Remastered Vinyl Edition of their iconic, self-titled album The Tea Party this past December via Universal Music Canada, 30 years since its initial “indie” release. The Deluxe Edition is available on 2CD plus an album, the Remastered Edition is available on 2LP pressed on 180g red vinyl and is also available on eAlbum, MFit + Hi-Res Audio.

Since releasing their major-label debut album Splendor Solis in 1993, The Tea Party, composed of Jeff Martin (singer/guitarist/multi-instrumentalist), Jeff Burrows (drummer/percussionist), and Stuart Chatwood (bassist and multi-instrumentalist), have come to be regarded as one of the world’s most innovative rock bands, with a sound that incorporates everything from traditional instrumentation from around the world, to cutting-edge digital technology.

Over the past three decades, the trio has gained the attention of fans on a worldwide level, with record sales approaching 3 million units, over 50 million career streams to date, receiving 14 JUNO Award nominations and 22 MuchMusic Award nominations, and touring around the globe. Now, after more than 30 years as a band, The Tea Party is ready to open a new chapter in its saga, a story that remains rooted in the goal to create new, ambitious, and thought-provoking music.

Tour dates:

June

17 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwell’s Outdoor Concert Series

19 - Burlington, ON - Sound of Music Festival

23 - Sarnia, ON - Bluewater Borderfest

July

1 - Orillia, ON - Casino Rama (The Tea Party & Moist)

2 - Toronto, ON - History (The Tea Party & Moist)

8 / 9 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Corona

11 - Quebec City, QC - Festival D’été de Quebec

14 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest

15 - Belleville, ON - Empire Rockfest

16 / 17 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

22 - Timmins, ON - Rock on The River

29 - St. John’s, NL - George Street Festival

30 - Truro, NS - Rock The Hub

August

2 - Edmonton, AB - Midway

3 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino

5 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

6 - Kelowna, BC -Venue TBD