THE TREATMENT - New Single / Video "Wrong Way" Released

Frontiers Music Srl announces the upcoming release of the The Treatment's new studio album, Waiting For Good Luck, on April 9. Today, fans can get another taste of the new album in the form of new single and video, "Wrong Way". Watch the clip below, and pre-order/save Waiting For Good Luck here.

Waiting For Good Luck is the fifth full-length album from British hard rockers The Treatment. Showcasing an intense sonic power only hinted at thus far, The Treatment is truly firing on all cylinders now. A first listen will instantly reveal hulking riffs and memorable choruses and further listens reveal more and more as the listener delves into this love letter to hard rock. Waiting For Good Luck truly is a classic album in the making.

Produced by UK rock maestro Laurie Mansworth (Airrace) and mixed by Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, Led Zeppelin, Black Country Communion, etc.), Waiting For Good Luck is The Treatment’s second album featuring Tom Rampton on vocals (new bass player Andy Milburn joined after the recording of the album). Rampton's raspy, whisky-soaked vocal style suits the band's driving, hard rock style perfectly and the results of him having toured with and gelled further with the band can really be heard distinctly here.

A magnificent slice of groove-laden, fist-pumping, unapologetic rock 'n roll anthems, which showcase a band hungry for more and showing no signs of slowing down, Waiting For Good Luck is the most realized offering yet from The Treatment.

“We honestly all believe this album is a huge step forward for The Treatment and we can't wait for you to hear it. We will be touring as soon as circumstances will allow us and we look forward to seeing all you Treatment troops at our shows next year,” says the band.

Tracklisting:

"Rat Race"

"Take It Or Leave It"

"Lightning In A Bottle"

"Vampress"

"Eyes On You"

"No Way Home"

"Devil In The Detail"

"Tough Kid"

"Hold Fire"

"Barman"

"Let’s Make Money"

"Wrong Way"

"Rat Race" video:

Lineup:

Tom Rampton - Vocals

Dhani Mansworth - Drums

Tagore Grey - Guitars

Tao Grey - Guitar and Bass