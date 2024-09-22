THE WARNING Share October 2023 Live Performance Of METALLICA's "Enter Sandman" In Mexico City; Pro-Shot Video

The sister-trio from Monterrey, Mexico, The Warning, have shared pro-shot video of their performance of Metallica's "Enter Sandman" at Pepsi Center WTC in Mexico City, Mexico on October 28, 2023. Check it out below.

The Warning have announced a string of shows for Mexico in February 2025. Dates are as follows:

February

6 - Mexico City, Mexico - Auditorio Nacional

11 - Mexico City, Mexico - Auditorio Nacional

13 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Auditorio Telmex

22 - Monterrey, Mexico - Auditorio Citibanamex

Tickets are available here.

Japan's Band-Maid recently teamed up with The Warning for a new single, "Show Them". Check out the official video below.

"Show Them" appears on the new Band-Maid album, Epic Narratives, which will be released on September 25. Go to this location to pre-order.