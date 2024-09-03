THE WARNING Share Vlog Documenting First Ever Shows In Japan With BAND-MAID

The sister-trio from Monterrey, Mexico, The Warning, have shared a vlog documenting their first ever visit to Japan. The band played three shows back in June with Japan's own Band-Maid

Band-Maid recently teamed up with The Warning for a new single, "Show Them". Check out the official video below.

"Show Them" appears on the new Band-Maid album, Epic Narratives, which will be released on September 25. Go to this location to pre-order.