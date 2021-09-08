THE WHO Frontman ROGER DALTREY Announces "Who Was I" UK Tour, A Special Evening Of Who Classics, Rarities, Solo Hits And Fan Q&A

Roger Daltrey, one of the UK’s greatest singers and legendary frontman of The Who, is striking out across the UK this November, a return to performing that cannot come soon enough for The Who legend.

“The truth is singers need to sing,” says Roger, “Use it or lose it”.

“Throughout my life I have sung with so many great musicians, from the heavy rock of The Who and Wilko Jonson, to the Irish lilt of The Chieftains. On this tour I want to take the audience on a musical journey through my career as a singer, with a show of songs and sounds that explores and surprises. I look forward to having closer contact with my audience than festivals and arenas allow. Leaving time to chat.

"It’s important to get our road crew working again, without these guys the halls would go silent.

"It’s also clear that live music is an important part of all our lives, something to free us from the groundhog days that life has become. This pandemic has brought home to me what an important part of me singing is and it’s made me determined to get back onstage asap. See you soon!”

The show, which will comprise a unique mix of music and conversation, is built around Roger’s musical journey and encompasses nearly every style imaginable – including blues, rock, country, soul and metal.

During the evening he will dig into his incredible back catalogue pulling from his nine solo albums, his album with Wilko Johnson, and even reinterpreting a few Who classics and rarities.

This is a show for real music fans and will give a unique insight into how all these great songs came about; what the influences were and where the sounds originated. As with everything Roger does, it will be totally real and authentic and lots of it – a plethora of songs with some questions answered and rock n roll stories along the way – nothing phoned in!

Tour dates:

November

7 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall

9 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

11 - Nottingham, UK - Royal Concert Hall

15 - London, UK - LondonPalladium

17 - Brighton, UK - Brighton Centre

19 - Southend-on-Sea, UK - Cliffs Pavilion

21 - Oxford, UK - New Theatre Oxford

24 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo

26 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

29 - Liverpool, UK - Empire Theatre

December

1 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall

2 - Bournemouth, UK - International Centre

(Photo - Fabrice Demessence)