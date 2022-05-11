THERAPY? - Disquiet Restless Edition Due Next Week

Demolition Records has announced the May 20th release of Disquiet - Restless Edition by Irish rock trio Therapy?.

Disquiet - Restless Edition is a remastered version of the original 2015 album and includes an extra seven bonus tracks, one of which is a fantastic cover version of the Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) track "Electricity" performed in true Therapy? style.

The album is available to pre-order worldwide in both digital and physical CD formats. The vinyl version will be released at a later date. Cover art and tracklisting are as follows;

"Still Hurts"

"Tides"

"Good News Is No News"

"Fall Behind"

"Idiot Cousin"

"Helpless Still Lost"

"Insecurity"

"Vulgar Display Of Powder"

"Words Fail Me"

"Torment Sorrow Misery Strife"

"Deathstimate"

"Armed With Anger"

"Demons Demons"

"Electricity"

"If You're Driving Pull Over"

"Slippies"

"Smile Or Die"

"We Kill People"

(Photo - Tom Hoad)