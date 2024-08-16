THERMALITY – New Single “Divinity Pt. 1” Streaming; The Final Hours Album Out Now

Swedish melodic death metal band Thermality have announced the release of their latest album, The Final Hours, a heavy, melodic masterpiece poised to make its mark on the world. Born in 2020 near the melodic death metal capital of Gothenburg, Thermality has quickly established itself as a torchbearer of the genre. With deep roots in the 90s and early 2000s melodic death metal, Thermality has crafted a sound that resonates with fans across the globe, blending nostalgia with innovation.

Each track on the album is a meticulously crafted labor of love, inviting listeners on a sonic journey that is both familiar and exhilaratingly new. The single accompanying today's album release is "Divinity Pt.1" - watch the lyric video below.

'The Final Hours' is not just a collection of songs, it is an evolution of melodic death metal through the lens of artists who respect its origins while daring to explore uncharted territories.

Here, Ludvig Sommar and Hampus Sätterlund comment on their new album:

"On The Final Hours we experimented a lot with clean guitars and acoustic guitar to make the album more dynamic whilst also giving the listeners to a chance to drift off and forget about reality for a little while. The album also has a lot more keys created by us in the band this time around which also helps add another layer to the music."

Thermality invites fans, old and new, to dive into this groundbreaking album and experience the evolution of melodic death metal. The Final Hours is a beacon for the genre's vibrant future, showcasing the band's sheer dedication and passion for their craft.

Following the acclaimed debut album 'Before I Get to Rest' in February 2023, Thermality continued to channel their creative energy, releasing the highly praised EP Tales From The North on June 30, 2023. Building on this momentum, the band returned to the studio, recording their latest album at the legendary Studio Fredman. Under the expert guidance of Fredrik Nordström, who mixed and mastered the album, Thermality has delivered a work that embodies the essence of traditional melodic death metal while pushing the boundaries of the genre.

The Final Hours pays homage to the pioneers of melodic death metal, such as In Flames, Children of Bodom, Amon Amarth, and Arch Enemy, yet transcends mere tribute. Thermality weaves together diverse styles and sounds, creating something truly unique and refreshing. Heavier than its predecessor yet rich in melody, the album features iconic old-school death metal drums and captivating melodies that are sure to enthrall listeners.

The Final Hours tracklisting:

"MMXXIV"

"Weeping Angels"

"Thorns Of Salem"

"Fire Will Reign"

"Stranger"

"Windigo"

"Clones"

"Forsaken"

"Nightfall"

"The Hunter & The Nightmare"

"The Guardian"

"Divinity Pt.1"

"Divinity Pt.2"

"Fire Will Reign":

"Stranger" lyric video:

Thermality are:

Hampus Sätterlund - Drums

Ludvig Sommar - Vocals

Noel Hoflund Jonsson - Guitar

Ture Skärfstad Stål - Bass

Walter Hamilton - Guitar

(Photo - Anna Synnerö)