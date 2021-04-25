THOMAS ZWIJSEN Presents Acoustic Classical Fingerstyle Guitar Cover Of IRON MAIDEN's "Fear Of The Dark"

Thomas Zwijsen is most known for his arrangements of Iron Maiden hits on Classical Guitar (Nylon Maiden). He released an official video of "Fear Of The Dark" seven years ago, which now has over 5 million views.

"It's tradition I post a video on my birthday every year," says Zwijsen. "And this time I thought the time was right for an update of my 'Fear Of The Dark' arrangement. Enjoy this new version performed on my new Signature Guitar by Ortega Guitars and thank you so much for all the support!"

"Fear Of The Dark" is the title track of the Fear Of The Dark album, released in 1992 (with 2015 remaster). The song became one of Iron Maiden's biggest live hits. Several famous live versions are available including Rock in Rio, Live at Donington Park, En Vivo!, Flight 666 and more.

In 2020, Thomas Zwijsen released a video of himself performing "Fear Of The Dark" on double neck ukulele.

Here is Zwijsen's initial "Fear Of The Dark" cover from 2013.

And of course, the original "Fear Of The Dark" by Iron Maiden: