THOMEN STAUCH Pays Tribute To TINA TURNER With "We Don't Need Another Hero" Cover - "You Will Never Be Forgotten," Says Former BLIND GUARDIAN Drummer; Video

Singer, dancer, actress and author Tina Turner, often referred to as the "Queen Of Rock 'N' Roll", passed away on May 24 after a long illness. She was 83. Mentalist and former Blind Guardian drummer, Thomen Stauch, pays tribute to Turner with the new video below.

Says Thomen: "That was sad news yesterday, May 24th, 2023! Tina Turner has passed away at the age of 83 after a long illness. A few weeks ago I recorded a drum cover video of 'We Don't Need Another Hero', which I don't want to withhold from you any longer. This performance is dedicated to Tina Turner! I would have preferred to share it with you on a positive occasion, but unfortunately that's not the case. You were a legend when you were alive and even more so now. You will never be forgotten! You're simply the best! RIP, Tina Turner!"