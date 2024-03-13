THOSE DAMN CROWS Announce Expanded Edition Of Inhale/Exhale Album

One year on from the band’s triumphant #3 UK Top 40 Album Inhale/Exhale, South Wales' modern rock merchants, Those Damn Crows, now take the tempo down and showcase their mellower side, proving soothing sounds can still rock.

A new, expanded edition of that album will be released on April 5 via Earache Records, and features 7 previously unheard bonus tracks, in addition to the original track list in full, on CD format and with new artwork.

Inhale/Exhale (Expanded Edition) offers new, unheard, acoustic and piano re-workings of fan favourites across Inhale/Exhale plus one tune - "Set In Stone" (Acoustic Version) - taken from their previous album Point Of No Return.

One highlight is the soul-stirring “This Time I'm Ready" (Piano Version), which brings new gravity to the beloved ballad that both wrenches the heart and uplifts the soul. Additionally, the expanded edition presents fans with new kick-ass versions of select Inhale/Exhale tracks now mixed by legendary LA producer Jay Ruston (Meat Loaf, Stone Sour, Black Star Riders).

The bonus material culminates in a momentous 8-minute live rendition of their landmark anthem “Blink Of An Eye”, giving fans a front row spot at the band's sold-out Chepstow Castle show back in August 2022.

The expanded edition is available topre-order on CD now and is packaged in revamped artwork, featuring eye-catching, fairground carousel alternate cover art, shown below.

Inhale/Exhale (Expanded Edition) tracklisting:

"Fill The Void"

"Takedown"

"Man On Fire"

"Wake Up (Sleepwalker)"

"This Time I'm Ready"

"I Am"

"See You Again "

"Lay It All On Me"

"Find A Way"

"Waiting For Me"

"I Am" (Acoustic Version)

"Set In Stone" (Acoustic Version)

"This Time I'm Ready" (Piano Version)

"Wake Up" (Jay Ruston Mix)

"This Time I'm Ready" (Jay Ruston Mix)

"Takedown" (Jay Ruston Mix)

"Blink Of An Eye" (Live At Chepstow Castle)

"This Time I'm Ready" video:

"Find A Way" video:

"Takedown" video:

"See You Again" video:

"Man On Fire" video:

"Wake Up (Sleepwalker)" video: