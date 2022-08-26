THROWN INTO EXILE Issues New Single “Send Me Below”

Just coming off of their first run in the UK, playing Bloodstock Open Air, Knotfest’s Pulse of The Maggots and supporting Death Angel for a one off gig. Thrown Into Exile are back with their brand new single “Send Me Below” debuting the band's newest additions, Edwin Haroutonian (Vocals), Javier Quinto (Bass), and Tom Tierney (Drums), showcasing a much heavier side to the band.

“Send Me Below” was produced, mixed and mastered by Jeremy Krull.

Guitarist and band founder Mario Rubio states, “This is the next logical progression for Thrown Into Exile, writing heavier material than our previous efforts felt natural while still maintaining a melancholic aurora to the band.”

The band was also just recently seen opening for melodic death metal legends, At The Gates for their Slaughter Of The Soul anniversary tour on select dates with Municipal Waste. The band will be gearing up for more shows in the near future and writing new material.

Thrown Into Exile:

Edwin Haroutonian - Vocals

Mario Rubio - Guitar

Raymond Sanchez - Guitar

Javier Quinto - Bass

Tom Tierney – Drums

(Photo – Ryan Espinoza)