THROWN INTO EXILE Reunite With Original Vocalist And Release New Single "You’ve Fallen So Far"; Music Video

Los Angeles-base band, Thrown Into Exile, kick off October by releasing a new lethal single, titled “You’ve Fallen So Far”. The track features the return of original Thrown Into Exile vocalist, Evan Seidlitz and introduces new lead guitarist, Austin Monzon.

The song showcasing an aggressive direction of the band both lyrically and musically, Evan comments, “The song explores the realities of suffering, deceit and addiction. It’s about leaving the past behind, and finding the desire inside for retribution and redemption.”

Founding member, Mario Rubio comments, “'You’ve Fallen So Far' not only sets the tone for whats to come from Thrown Into Exile but also sets the standard on what to expect from us.”

"You’ve Fallen So Far" was produced, mixed and mastered by Jeremy Krull. The music video was directed by Industrialism Films. Stream the single here

The band will be opening for the mighty Cavalera brothers on October 18th at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA along side Exhumed, Incite, and fellow Angelenos, Sangre.

Thrown Into Exile lineup:

Evan Seidlitz - Vocals

Mario Rubio - Guitar

Austin Monzon - Guitar

Javier Quinto - Bass

Tom Tierney - Drums