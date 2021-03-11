THYRFING To Release New Single And First Ever Official Video This Month; Trailer Available

Viking metallers Thyrfing are gearing up to release a new single, "Döp Dem I Eld". It will be their first release in eight years. Their label Despotz Records has checked in with the following update:

"The upcoming digital single 'Döp Dem I Eld' from Thyrfing will premiere on the Despotz Records YouTube channel on March 19th. This is exclusive; it is the band's first-ever official music video. This stunning piece of art was directed by Patric Ullaeus for rEvolver, featuring the talents of Fae Fire Group and a somewhat surprising cast..."

Check out the trailer below. Pre-save the single on a streaming service of your choice here.