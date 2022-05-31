TIM BOWNESS Discusses New Track "Dark Nevada Dream"; Video

Coming 40 years after he first started performing in bands in his native North West of England, Tim Bowness returns in 2022 with his seventh solo album, Butterfly Mind, due for release on June 17. Produced in conjunction with long-time collaborator Brian Hulse, and mixed & mastered by Steven Wilson, this new album is his most surprising release yet.

In this new video, Bowness discusses the song, "Dark Nevada Dream":

Tim’s seventh solo album - his sixth for InsideOutMusic / Sony - features the rhythm section of Richard Jupp (ex-Elbow) and Nick Beggs alongside a spectacular guest list including Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull), Dave Formula (Magazine), Peter Hammill (Van Der Graaf Generator), Martha Goddard (The Hushtones), Gregory Spawton (Big Big Train), Mark Tranmer (The Montgolfier Brothers / GNAC), Saro Cosentino (Franco Battiato), Italian Jazz musician Nicola Alesini, US singer Devon Dunaway (Ganga), Stephen W Tayler (Kate Bush) and, marking his first studio work with Tim for nearly three decades, former No-Man violinist Ben Coleman.

Butterfly Mind will be available as a Limited 2CD Edition (incl. alternative mixes and outtakes), as well as a Limited Edition 180g LP+CD featuring a striking die-cut artwork by Carl Glover. Burning Shed have an exclusive green vinyl edition, and you can pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"Say Your Goodbyes, Pt. 1"

"Always The Stranger"

"It's Easier To Love"

"We Feel"

"Lost Player"

"Only A Fool"

"After The Stranger"

"Glitter Fades"

"About The Light That Hits The Forest Floor"

"Dark Nevada Dream"

"Say Your Goodbyes, Pt. 2"



CD2

"Say Your Goodbyes, Pt. 1"

"Always The Stranger" (Alternative Mix)

"It's Easier To Love" (Alternative Mix)

"We Feel" (Alternative Mix)

"Lost Player" (Alternative Mix)

"Only A Fool" (Alternative Mix)

"After The Stranger" (Alternative Mix) / Extended Version

"Glitter Fades" (Alternative Mix)

"About The Light That Hits The Forest Floor" (Alternative Mix)

"Dark Nevada Dream" (Alternative Mix)

"Say Your Goodbyes, Pt. 2" (Alternative Mix)

"Clearing Houses"

"Always The Stranger - Raw"

"Lost Player - Primitive"

"Always The Stranger" lyric video: