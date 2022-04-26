Today In Metal History 🤘 April 26th, 2022 🤘 ALICE COOPER, CHILDREN OF BODOM, JOEY JORDISON, DUANE EDDY, DEEP PURPLE

HEAVY HISTORY



50 years ago today (April 26, 1972), ALICE COOPER released his highest charting single, ”School's Out”, which hit #1 in the UK, #2 in Ireland and #3 in Canada (photo credit above: Joel Barrios).







TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Nathan Jonas Jordison (VIMIC, SLIPKNOT, MURDERDOLLS): April 26, 1975 – July 26, 2021







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 84th

DUANE EDDY - April 26, 1938



HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 28th

JIMI HENDRIX’ Blues - April 26th, 1994

Happy 23rd

CHILDREN OF BODOM’s Hatebreeder - April 26th, 1999



Happy 15th

ANGEL CORPSE's Of Lucifer And Lightning - April 26th, 2007

Happy 12th Birthday

1349’s Demonoir - April 26th 2010

AXEL RUDI PELL’s The Crest - April 26th, 2010



BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Fever - April 26th, 2010

KIVIMETSÄN DRUIDI’s Betryal, Justice, Revenge – April 26th, 2010

MASTER’s The Human Machine – April 26th, 2010

RAINTIME’s Psychromatic – April 26th, 2010

SKYFORGER’s Kurbads – April 26th, 2010

Happy 11th Birthday

CATALEPSY’s Bleed – April 26th, 2011

DESTROPHY’s Cry Havoc – April 26th, 2011

ENDWELL’s Punishment – April 26th, 2011

HOPE FOR THE DYING’s Dissimulation – April 26th, 2011

KRALLICE’s Diotima – April 26th, 2011

DEAFHEAVEN’s Roads To Judah – April 26th, 2011

OTEP’s Atavist – April 26th, 2011

PRIMORDIAL’s Redemption at the Puritan's Hand - April 26th 2011

VOMITORY’s Opus Mortis VIII - April 26th, 2011

Happy 10th

Birthday MEZARKABUL’s MMXII – April 26th, 2012

Happy 9th

DEEP PURPLE’s Now What?! - April 26th, 2013



THE OCEAN’s Pelagial - April 26th, 2013

SODOM’s Epitome of Torture - April 26th, 2013

VICIOUS RUMORS’ Electric Punishment - April 26th 2013

Happy 3rd

THE DAMNED THINGS' High Crimes - April 26th, 2019

ENFORCER's Zenith - April 26th, 2019



HARDLINE's Life - April 26th, 2019

HELHEIM's Rignir - April 26th, 2019

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD's Fishing for Fishies - April 26th, 2019

MANEGARM's Fornaldarsagorna - April 26th, 2019

NEW YEARS DAY's Unbreakable - April 26th, 2019

NINE SHRINES' Retribution Therapy - April 26th, 2019

PARAGON's Controlled Demolition - April 26th, 2019

STEEL PROPHET's The God Machine - April 26th, 2019

SUNN O)))'s Life Metal - April 26th, 2019

VAURA's Sables - April 26th, 2019