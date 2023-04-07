Today In Metal History 🤘 April 7th, 2023 🤘 SEPULTURA, LACUNA COIL, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, DEEP PURPLE

April 7, 2023, 58 minutes ago

Today In Metal History 🤘 April 7th, 2023 🤘 SEPULTURA, LACUNA COIL, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, DEEP PURPLE

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 57th  
Marc Lynn (GOTTHARD) - April 7th, 1966

Happy 52nd  
Burton Gans (PIST*ON) - April 7th, 1971


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 34th  
SEPULTURA's Beneath The Remains - April 7th, 1989


LACUNA COIL’s Lacuna Coil EP  - April 7th, 1998

Happy 9th  
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s Catacombs Of The Black Vatican – April 7th, 2014

Happy 8th  
HEIDEVOLK’s Velua – April 7th, 2015

Happy 6th
AZARATH - In Extremis - April 7th, 2017
DEAD BY APRIL - Worlds Collide - April 7th, 2017
DEEP PURPLE - Infinite - April 7th, 2017
FALLING IN REVERSE - Coming Home - April 7th, 2017
JESTERS OF DESTINY - The Sorrows That Refuse to Drown - April 7th, 2017
THE OBSESSED - Sacred - April 7th, 2017
ULVER - The Assassination of Julius Caesar - April 7th, 2017



Featured Audio

Featured Video

