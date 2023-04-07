Today In Metal History 🤘 April 7th, 2023 🤘 SEPULTURA, LACUNA COIL, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, DEEP PURPLE

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 57th

Marc Lynn (GOTTHARD) - April 7th, 1966





Happy 52nd

Burton Gans (PIST*ON) - April 7th, 1971



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 34th

SEPULTURA's Beneath The Remains - April 7th, 1989





LACUNA COIL’s Lacuna Coil EP - April 7th, 1998





Happy 9th

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s Catacombs Of The Black Vatican – April 7th, 2014





Happy 8th

HEIDEVOLK’s Velua – April 7th, 2015

Happy 6th

AZARATH - In Extremis - April 7th, 2017

DEAD BY APRIL - Worlds Collide - April 7th, 2017

DEEP PURPLE - Infinite - April 7th, 2017

FALLING IN REVERSE - Coming Home - April 7th, 2017

JESTERS OF DESTINY - The Sorrows That Refuse to Drown - April 7th, 2017

THE OBSESSED - Sacred - April 7th, 2017

ULVER - The Assassination of Julius Caesar - April 7th, 2017



