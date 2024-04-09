Today In Metal History 🤘 April 9th, 2024 🤘 RAINBOW, SOUNDGARDEN, MOTÖRHEAD, CHILDREN OF BODOM

HEAVY HISTORY



27 years ago SOUNDGARDEN Disbands - April 9th, 1997









HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 63rd

Mark Kelly (MARILLION) - April 9th, 1961



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 46th

RAINBOW's Long Live Rock 'n' Roll - April 9th, 1978



RONNIE JAMES DIO's final album with the band before joining BLACK SABBATH.





Happy 33rd

BILLY SQUIRE’s Creatures of Habit - April 9th, 1991

Happy 22nd

MOTÖRHEAD’s Hammered - April 9th, 2002

Happy 16th

CHILDREN OF BODOM's Blooddrunk - April 9th, 2008





Happy 15th

BEHERIT's Engram - April 9th, 2009

Happy 13th

WOLFSBANE’s Did It For The Money – April 9th, 2011

Happy 12th

JEFF LOOMIS’ Plains Of Oblivion – April 9th, 2012

THE SAFETY FIRE’s Grind The Ocean – April 9th, 2012

UFOMAMMUT’s Oro: Opus Primum – April 9th, 2012





Happy 11th

KEEP OF KALESSIN’s Introspection – April 9th, 2013

STONE SOUR’s House Of Gold & Bones – Part 2 – April 9th, 2013

DAWN OF ASHES’ Anathema – April 9th, 2013



